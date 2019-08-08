August 6, 2019 Earle Clubb, 43, of Troutville, Va., died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, John Clubb, and a sister, Marie Bagwell. Earle is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Cathy Clubb; and five devoted children, Joshua, Ella Grace, Sarah, Hannah and Lydia. He is also survived by his mother, Caroline Clubb; two brothers, John and Sam Clubb; a sister, Julie Costello; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Earle passionately loved God and his family. He enjoyed hiking, camping and homesteading. Earle was a computer engineer at Valcom, and an Elder at Orchard Hills Church and founded and was a Trail Life Troopmaster. For more information visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/earleclubb. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Orchard Hills Church. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Earle Clubb Memorial Fund at https://orchardhills.churchcenter.com/giving. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
