July 10, 2019 Mary Addie Plyler Cloaninger, 92, of Roanoke, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was a charter member of Connelly Memorial Baptist Church. She was born in North Carolina to the late Baxter Houston and Flora Mae Garris Plyler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Holmes Cloaninger; son, Jimmy Cloaninger; son-in-law, Larry Feagin; and great-granddaughter, Sophie Feagin. Mary is survived by two daughters and son-in-law; Gayla Feagin, Roanoke, Va., Donna and Fred Socha, Tenn.; grandchildren, Staci Shiffer (Zack), Roanoke, Va., Cory Feagin (Melissa), Roanoke, Va.; great-grandchildren, Gideon, Micah, Ezra, Aryeh Shiffer, and Addie Feagin; sister, JoFrieda Terry, Carolina Shores, N.C. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 until 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC with Kelly Ratcliff officiating. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.

