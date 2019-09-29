September 26, 2019 Jean K. Clinevell of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by her husband of 62 years, Vince, and her adoring family. She left behind her devoted husband; her daughters, Vicky Schleifstein, Paula Powers, Kelly Hoffman and Laura Arnold; her brother, Randy Keen; her sister, Marlene Pomeroy; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous granddogs. Jean and Vince loved to travel, and she was especially fond of Italy. She was a lover of books and clothes shopping. Her closets and shelves reflected those passions. Jean volunteered her time at the RAM House and as a breast cancer survivor with the Discovery Shop. Her sense of humor was intact until the very end, which made her passing all the more difficult on the ones who loved her. Jean battled cancer as she lived her life, with grace and dignity. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed by many. Family visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.