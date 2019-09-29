September 26, 2019 Jean K. Clinevell of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by her husband of 62 years, Vince, and her adoring family. She left behind her devoted husband; her daughters, Vicky Schleifstein, Paula Powers, Kelly Hoffman and Laura Arnold; her brother, Randy Keen; her sister, Marlene Pomeroy; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous granddogs. Jean and Vince loved to travel, and she was especially fond of Italy. She was a lover of books and clothes shopping. Her closets and shelves reflected those passions. Jean volunteered her time at the RAM House and as a breast cancer survivor with the Discovery Shop. Her sense of humor was intact until the very end, which made her passing all the more difficult on the ones who loved her. Jean battled cancer as she lived her life, with grace and dignity. Her bright smile and infectious laugh will be missed by many. Family visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

