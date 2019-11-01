CLINE James Luther October 30, 2019 James Luther (Lut) Cline, 85, of Wytheville, Va., died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. until service time.

