March 25, 2020 Roy Dean Clifton, 92, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Clifton; son, Jonathan Clifton; daughter, Melissa Clifton Corell (Kevin); grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob and Gracie; and great-granddaughter, Caroline. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

