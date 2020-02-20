February 11, 2020 Elwyn Martin "E" Clifton, 71, of Fincastle, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Chaplain Seth McCormick officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carilion Hospice Roanoke or to the Roanoke SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

