CLIFTON Elbert Abram October 30, 2019 Elbert (Ebo) Abram Clifton, of Satsuma, Florida, became part of God's choir October 30, 2019. Ebo was born in Roanoke, Virginia in 1927. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen Clifton; sister, Rhoda Kemp; the mother of his children, Hattie Clifton; their four children, Doris Clifton, Don (Cheryl) Clifton, Joyce (Lonnie) Boothe, Janet (Richard) Frankfurt; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Brown; and many cousins; nephews and nieces. Ebo is predeceased by his mother, Lizzie Ruth Crochran Clifton; father, William Clifton; sister, Iva Stilwell; brothers, Marvin Clifton, Elisha Clifton, Jewell Clifton; and daughter, Sherry Clifton. Ebo was a World War II Army Veteran, Norfolk and Western Railroad retiree, and a gifted musician, playing music all his life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

