November 13, 2019 Shirley E. Clemons Jr., of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is survived by his children, Amber Taylor and Joseph Clemons; grandchildren, Mairvaya and Xavier Taylor; brothers, Ricky Clemons and Reggie Clemons; sisters, Debbie Tiller and Michelle Ray; and former wife and special friend, Nancy Clemons. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

