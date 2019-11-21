CLEMENTS Linda Machelle January 29, 1965 October 22, 2019 Linda Clements of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A celebration of life, memorial service in her honor will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Forest Park Baptist Church, 29th Street NW Roanoke, Va. with Senior Elder James Foutz officiating. A Mercy meal/Potluck Dinner will follow immediately after the service. We encourage all friends and family to attend.

