January 15, 1933 February 25, 2020 Helen Joyce Hancock Clements, 87, of Roanoke, departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, January 15, 1933, to the late Willie James Gibson and Pluma Reynolds Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Clements; and son, Gordan Hancock Sr. Survivors include her sons, Taylor and Michael Hancock; sister-in-law, Florine Gibson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; special niece, Kathy Johnson, nephews other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

