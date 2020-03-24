August 27, 1949 March 20, 2020 Ann Carolyn Clements, age 70, of Rocky Mount, Va., departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1949, the daughter of the late Lewis Green and Annie Dodson Clements. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Clements Family Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Stanfield Mortuary Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Clements as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.