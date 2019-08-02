CLEMENT, William E. July 30, 2019 William E. (Ernie) Clement, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by a son, William D. "Bill" Clement; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Clement Sr.; his wife, Lelia Ann Clement; and two brothers, C.J. (Jack) Clement and Raymond E. Clement. Ernie was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army in the European Theatre under General George S. Patton Jr. from 1943 to 1946. He was a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church, and retired from the Engineering Department of Norfolk Southern after 41 years of service. Ernie was also a member of Williamson Road Masonic Lodge #163. Ernie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gary L. and Diana T. Clement; two grandsons, Gary W. Clement and Christopher L. Clement; a granddaughter, Evelyn C. Forbes and her husband, Christopher C. Forbes; two great-grandchildren, Evan Forbes and Ellie Forbes; four sisters, Betty Dickerson, Barbara Bush and husband, Billy, Virginia Ham, and Sara Prillaman and husband, Don; and a niece, Rebecca B. Meador and her husband, Richard. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Derrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that anyone wishing to do so may make a donation to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1231 North Main Street, Lillington, NC 27546. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
