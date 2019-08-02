CLEMENS Frederick Wayne February 15, 1939 July 29, 2019 Frederick Wayne Clemens passed away at his home in Blacksburg on Monday, July 29, 2019. A lifetime Hokies fan, educator, and beloved father, he was known to all for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. A proud Virginia Tech graduate, Fred was a football and basketball season ticket holder for over 50 years, and he found endless pleasure attending games with his family. He inherited Hokie genes, as his mother was a Tech graduate and his father the general manager of the Tech bookstore. He nurtured a lifelong love of cars, baseball, road trips, and Claytor Lake. Every meal he ate was the best of his life. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1959, Fred served in the United States Air Force then taught at Christiansburg High School. His love of teaching led him to Radford University (M.A. 1966) and the University of Virginia (Ed.D. 1968). He then found his calling as a professor of psychology, teaching and advising students at Radford University for over 30 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Clairmont and Maury Hampton "Jack" Clemens. He is survived by his four children, Mike, Jack (wife Katie), David (partner Katie), and Catherine Mathew (husband Rohit). He happily doted on two grandchildren, Sarah and Mary Mathew, as well as his beloved dog, Miss Puggy. He also leaves a brother, Gerald O. "Tom" Clemens (wife Pat), three nephews and nieces, his former wife, Audra Whitlow, and her daughter, Amelia Seagle. A reception in celebration of Fred's life will be held at the Inn at Virginia Tech, Latham Ballroom B, 901 Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Fred asks that you use your turn signal and pass on the left. Memorial donations can be made to the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.
