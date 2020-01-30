January 28, 2020 Brenard Rudolph Claytor, 89, of Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Falling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Claytor, Brenard Rudolph
