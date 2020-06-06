June 4, 2020 Janet S. Clayton, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stephen Christopher Clayton (Michele) and Jamie Todd Clayton (Cynthia); sister, Karen Twilla (Fred); brother, Kevin Seitz (Patricia); grandchildren, Cole, Adam, Brooke, and Cori; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Myra Huey. A service celebrating Janet's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with the Rev. Whitney Burton-Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to make contributions in Janet's honor to South Roanoke Nursing Home or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

