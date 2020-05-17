May 8, 2020 Pamela Helms Clay, 67, of Goodview, Virginia, was called home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bobby J. Clay; her parents, Nora and Ervin Helms Sr; her sisters, Dorothy Fulks, Phyllis Humphrey, and Maxine Wrenn; and her brothers, Ervin Helms Jr., Rudy Helms, Jimmy Helms, Dick Helms, and Sam Helms. Surviving to cherish her memory is her brother, Donald Helms (Lelia); sisters-in-law, Hilda Helms, Barbara Helms and Vicki Helms; and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her best friend, her dog, Ruby. She thoroughly loved the sunshine and spending time working outdoors on her property tending to her flowers and plants. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Clay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.