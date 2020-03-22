March 4, 1936 December 20, 2019 Marcella M. (Thompson) Claus, 83, was born in New Hampton, Iowa, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa and Iowa State U. with a B.S. degree and major in Textiles & Clothing. She was preceded in death by her mother, LeVon (Charles) Thompson; father, Harry Orlo Thompson; and by two brothers, Clarence Thompson and Dwight Thompson. She is survived by her husband, George William "Bill" Claus, married 1954; two sisters, Myrleen Divelbiss and husband, James Divelbiss, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lois Thompson of Overland Park, Kan; three adult children, Ann Marie DuBose and husband, Michael DeBose, of Chesapeake, Md., Steven John Claus and wife, Jennifer Miller, of Hollywood, Md., and Karen Lynn Petersen-Jones and husband, Michael Petersen, of Blacksburg, Va., also seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Gravesite services for Marcella's immediate family was held on Dec 23, 2019, at the Forest Rest Natural Cemetery, 5970 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, Va. www.forestrestnaturalcemetery.com (540) 493-6416 (cell). Future gathering of family, friends, Warm Hearth Residents and Staff - to celebrate Marcella's life and loves - will be held in the Tall Oaks Room of the Warm Hearth Activity Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, (Memorial Day Weekend). This gathering will NOT be a "Service." Instead, we will display family photos and notebooks that feature Marcella's tatting, fabric arts, and favorite recepies. We hope that this un-scheduled format will stimulate much personal interaction and sharing among those who can attend. Reservations are NOT needed, but please email Bill (clausgw2@gmail.com) only if there is strong possibility of your attendance, and he will later send you an attendance reminder. In lieu of flowers, a non-profit memorial gift can be sent to the Neighbors In Need Fund, 2607 Warm Hearth Drive, Suite 100, Blacksburg, VA 24060-62574. Questions? Please contact Amy Stone, Associate Director of Development for the Warm Foundation at (540) 443-3413.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Claus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.