September 11, 2019 Mrs. Virginia Joanne Spence Clark, 85, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Buena Vista, Va. and preceded in death by her parents, Richard Staton and Blanche F. Spence; her beloved husband, Melvin L. Clark Sr. and sons, Rickey L. Clark and Anthony (Tony) R. Clark. Mrs. Clark attended Parry McCluer High School. She was a knitter at Bassett-Walker Vanity Fair and thoroughly enjoyed the changing of the seasons, but especially the Christmas season, gardening, attending athletic events, family events, decorating the arch way at the front of her home, sewing, cooking and ha strong faith. She loved her job and especially loved helping people. Mrs. Clark is survived by her sons, Melvin L. Clark Jr. ( Vicki); Kenneth R. Clark (Jennifer), George F. Clark (Andrea); Timothy (Tim) W. Clark (Dianne); daughters, Linda C. France (Barry), Carol C. Darnell (Greg). She has 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren whom she adored. The service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 4500 Kings Mountain Rd., Collinsville, VA with Minister John Wiederholt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Mausoleum in Martinsville, VA. The family will also be receiving friends at the home of the granddaughter, Elizabeth and Chuck Wotring, 1108 Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, VA. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
