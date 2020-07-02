June 30, 2020 Robert Franklin Clark Sr., 86, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Roanoke, Va. to the late James Alfred Clark and Faye Sutherland Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Albert Clark. Bob is survived by his children, Elizabeth "Beth" Clark, Brenda Clark and Robbie Clark; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Jim Compton officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Clark, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.