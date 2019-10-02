CLARK
Sandra A.
June 6, 1941
September 30, 2019
Sandra A. (Sandy) Clark, 78, of Roanoke, Va., left this world in peace to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019.
She was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on June 6, 1941. Sandy was the third of four daughters of Arville J. (Jack) and Irene B. Austin.
She was a graduate of the University of West Virginia and was married for 53 years to Bill. She worked as a Home Economics teacher and at Belk.
Sandy was very active in her church, Cave Spring Baptist. She loved her family, church, flower gardens, grandkids, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and her gadgets! Sandy nor her hands were rarely still! She was a small but mighty force that couldn’t keep still. Sandy was very creative and talented and loved to combine the two and create beautiful and intricate quilts for family and friends. If she wasn’t sewing, you probably found her cooking in her kitchen or at the church preparing meals there.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Bill “Buddy” Clark; and two sons, the oldest, Allen and his wife, Sharon, and their two children, Addison and Jack, of Roanoke, and the youngest, Mark, and his two children, Reed and Austin, of Wake Forest, N.C.; older sister, Patsy Wilcox and her husband, Ken, of California; and younger sister, Dana Seefeld and her husband, Thomas “Moose,” of Mississippi; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. All of these she loved and left a lasting impression.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene; and her oldest sister, Charlotte Davis.
The Clark family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for guiding us through the last days and to The Harmony Collection at Roanoke Memory Care for the love, kindness, and care given the last two years.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Oakey’s South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
