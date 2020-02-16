February 14, 2020 Ruth Davis Clark, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She retired from Roanoke City Social Services after almost 50 years of service. Ruth was a graduate of Bridgewater College and received her Master of Social Services degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). She was a loving mother, wife and daughter and will be missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Clark; parents, William and Carmie Davis; and sister, Mary Holst. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Melissa Esther Clark and her husband, J.V. Brian Carey; and son, Robert Davis Clark. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

