June 6, 2020 Peggy Fulp Clark, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Mamie L. Fulp; her brothers; a sister, Lois Cecil; a daughter, Karen Clark Errkila; and a son, Jon "Randy" Clark. Peggy is survived by a son, Richard Steven Clark; a daughter, Sherri Clark McGuire (Michael); and a daughter-in-law, Carlene Clark. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Rachael Freeman (Scott), Jon Caleb Clark, Casey Clark, Anna Hart (Eric), and Elizabeth Clark; a great-grandson, Benjamin Freeman; her first love and father of her children, Richard "Dick" Clark; her special kitty, Trixie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was a long-time member of Melrose Baptist Church. Her love of cooking led her to become an In Home Tester for Betty Crocker in the early 1970s. To Peggy, reading a book was like breathing to her, it came naturally, and the resulting love of learning carried over to her children. She could always be counted on for honest, heartfelt, love filled advice. Later in life, Peggy went back to school, receiving her degree with honors. She was hired by the VA Medical Center in Salem as one of the first female Canteen Chiefs and worked there until her retirement in 2002. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Raleigh Court Rehabilitation Center for their exceptional care during these challenging times. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service being held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. Greg Hetherington officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA or to Melrose Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
