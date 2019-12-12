December 7, 2019 Nadine Witcher Clark, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Greater Mt. Parish Baptist Church, Penn Hook, Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

