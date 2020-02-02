CLARK, Marilyn Farrar January 22, 2020 Marilyn Farrar Clark of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. If you have been lucky enough to see a grandmother doing cartwheels in the front yard with her grandchildren, then you've seen our Meme. Meme was full of adventure ....always willing to try something new: whitewater rafting at 70, staying at elder hostels at 80, zip lining and snorkeling at 86, new cuisines at 93. You name it, she was willing. She had an unending love for her family and willingness to do whatever it took to make people happy. Meme was a gracious hostess and entertainer and always the life of the party. Marilyn was born in Penn Yan, N.Y., in 1925. After graduating from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., she was excited to begin a career in New York City with Eastern Airlines. While raising three wonderful children, Marilyn lived in Wilmington, N.C., Roanoke, Va., and Memphis, Tenn. She was a member of the Junior League, a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Marco Island Art League. She loved to travel, enjoyed painting and was an avid bridge player. Marilyn eventually retired in Marco Island, Fla. where she was an active member of her church. Marilyn is survived by two children, Dr. Stuart (Kathy) Todd of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Nancy Kidder of Roanoke, Va.; and her stepdaughter, Scottie Cone of Biloxi, Miss. She was immensely loved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her husbands, Malcolm Graham Ewer and Larry Stewart Clark; son, the Rev. Leon McCoy Todd III (Sandy) of Mentor, Ohio; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Kidder. Please remember Meme by simply calling a friend as she valued friendship and bid and make a grand slam for your next bridge game, "Just Go For It!" A private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
CLARK,, Marilyn Farrar
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn CLARK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.