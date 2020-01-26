January 19, 2020 Magaline L. Clark, 97, of Roanoke, Va., went home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward (Ted) Clark; and both of her sons, Garry William Clark and Robert Lawson Clark. Also preceding her were her parents, Valner G. Lawson and Liller Lee Lawson; and her seven siblings. She leaves behind three grandsons, Christopher J. Clark, Edward Lawson Clark and William Gary Simmons, all of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews, with special mention of Tom and Anne Roberts and the late Anne and John Shumaker. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Skole officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
CLARK, Magaline L.
To plant a tree in memory of Magaline CLARK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.