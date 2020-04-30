Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark, of Buena Vista, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1978, in Lexington, Va. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Marshall and Cecil Stinnett, Jesse and Fannie Barger; uncle, Robert Stinnett "Snooks"; and infant cousin, Titan. Bridgett graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 1996 and was a member of the LDS Church. She had an infectious smile, was the life of the party, never meeting a stranger, and loved time at the Natural Bridge Speedway. She is survived by her parents, Joe and Linda S. Barger; her two children, Tristen (Jason) and Jaydon Clark; brother, Chris Barger (Taylor) and Jason Barger; sister, Barrett Stump (Chuck); nephews, Jensen Barger, Jase Barger, Tucker Stump and Jackson Stump; uncles and aunts, Randy and Debra Stinnett, Margaret Stinnett, Jane Brookman, Jerry Barger (Sarah), Jake Barger (Judy), and John Barger (Martha); so many loving cousins who loved and supported her; and special friends, Leslie and Vickie Floyd and Danny Campbell. A private graveside service will be held at a Green Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

