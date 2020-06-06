January 9, 1961 May 30, 2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Cynthia Elizabeth Clark lost her battle with Breast Cancer and went to be with the lord. Cindy was born in Roanoke, Va. on January 9, 1961. Cindy graduated from William Fleming High School in 1979. She was a Varsity Cheerleader and in the Honor Socirty. She graduated in the top 10 of her class. Cindy graduated from Roanoke College in 1983 with a Bachelar Degree in Business Administration. She was Vice-President of the Chi Omega Sorrority. Cindy moved to San Diego, Calif. and started a family in 1989, having two sons. She realised that she really wanted to be a teacher and went back to school achieving her teaching certificate and degree in education. Cindy taught at the Ronald Mcdonald House and then she taught Special Needs children at Kumeyaay Elementary School. Cindy was predecesed by her father, Clifton O. Clark and survived by her Mama, Elizabeth Clark; brother, Bob Clark and Terry; sister, Becky and husband, Steve Dietrich; sons, Malcom Jack and Brandon Jack; also her life partner, Jim Ray, who helped care for Cindy until the very end. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Susan G. Komen Society.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Northam to decide if Virginia is ready to relax more restrictions
-
Watch Now: Demonstrators rally, march in Roanoke following George Floyd's death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.