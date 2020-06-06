January 9, 1961 May 30, 2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Cynthia Elizabeth Clark lost her battle with Breast Cancer and went to be with the lord. Cindy was born in Roanoke, Va. on January 9, 1961. Cindy graduated from William Fleming High School in 1979. She was a Varsity Cheerleader and in the Honor Socirty. She graduated in the top 10 of her class. Cindy graduated from Roanoke College in 1983 with a Bachelar Degree in Business Administration. She was Vice-President of the Chi Omega Sorrority. Cindy moved to San Diego, Calif. and started a family in 1989, having two sons. She realised that she really wanted to be a teacher and went back to school achieving her teaching certificate and degree in education. Cindy taught at the Ronald Mcdonald House and then she taught Special Needs children at Kumeyaay Elementary School. Cindy was predecesed by her father, Clifton O. Clark and survived by her Mama, Elizabeth Clark; brother, Bob Clark and Terry; sister, Becky and husband, Steve Dietrich; sons, Malcom Jack and Brandon Jack; also her life partner, Jim Ray, who helped care for Cindy until the very end. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Susan G. Komen Society.

