December 29, 2019 On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Betty Brown Clark of Roanoke, Va., left her earthly home to be reunited in Heaven with her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Clark; her parents, Claude and Mattie Brown; and her siblings, Melva Brown, Mary Lovelace, Irene Simmons, Hattie Blankenship, Doris Mitchell and Harold Brown. She is survived by her children, Gary Clark, Denise Clark-Gray (Mike), and Chad Clark; a sister, Louise Wagner (R.C.); and a host of nieces, nephews, and brother and sisters-in-law that were very dear to her. Betty was retired from Roanoke County Schools and was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities. She loved animals, yard work, sewing, working with children, and was an excellent cook. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and caring heart. A special thanks to her home-care givers, Shirley Blevins, Alisha Smith and Paris Small; and the staff of Progressive Care-8th Floor at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH) for their dedicated care and compassion. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Funeral Services beginning at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Robert Stutes. Interment will follow at Bandy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church or to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
