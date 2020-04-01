February 9, 1939 March 30, 2020 Emilie Jane Angel Citty, 81, of Forest, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Heritage Green Assisted Living. She was born on on Thursday, February 9, 1939, in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Augustus M. Angel and Nellie E. Witt Angel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Everett Citty; her siblings, Elizabeth Allen, Audrey Witt, Rachel Coward, Allen Angel and Ed Angel. Emilie was secretary/vice-president of Citty Ford, Inc. She was also a longtime member of Bedford Presbyterian Church and a wonderful loving, devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Tamra Leigh Citty Routon, Karen Rae Citty, Kelly Angel Citty Smith and husband, Michael "Smitty" Smith; her grandchildren, Hannah Jane Leffel, Morgan Rae Leffel, Mariah Leigh Leffel, Emilie Grace Leffel, Raymond Allen Smith, Thomas Citty Smith, Michael Edward Smith, Cooper Wade Smith; her sister-in-law, Almeta Craghead Angel as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Those wishing to make memorials are asked to consider the Alzheimers Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504. A private family graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park and a service to celebrate Emilie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
