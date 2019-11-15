CIRELLI Peggy Hornsby July 28, 1929 November 13, 2019 Peggy Hornsby Cirelli, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home in Radford. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackson McKinley Hornsby and Gertrude Wright Hornsby; and her sister, Dorothy Martin. Survivors include her daughters, Pamela and Leslie Cirelli, both of Tybee Island, Ga.; grandson, Joshua (Rachel) Atkinson of Beaufort, S.C.; great grandson, Ranger Atkinson; nephew, Kim (Vickie) Martin of Radford; niece, Mandy Martin; great niece, Maggie Martin of Charlotte, N.C.; and dear friends, Jamie and Connie Armentrout. Special thanks to Cindy Collins and her staff for their tender loving care. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Dr. Paul Lane officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford. The Cirelli family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

