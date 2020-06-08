June 22, 1925 May 30, 2020 Rose Cillis was born in Potenza, Italy. She moved to the United States with her parents and siblings at age four. Her family settled in New York but later moved to New Jersey. She was a civilian employee at Fort Monmouth Army Command as an administrative assistant for thirty years.When she retired in 1990, she moved from Monmouth County, New Jersey to Palm Bay, Florida. She died following a brief illness. She is sadly missed by a brother, sister, many nieces and nephews, and a great grand nephew.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Cillis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.