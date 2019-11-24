CIANCIOTTO Rocco November 19, 2019 Rocco Cianciotto, 90, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road Fincastle with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally presiding. The United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail will conduct military honors immediately following. A private burial will be conducted at a later date in Delmont, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Rocco's memory to Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, Va. 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

