June 5, 2020 Philip Kent Church, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Murry and Erma Hunter, Dennis and Artie Church; and Brad Adkins whom he loved like a son; and many other beloved family members. Phil is survived by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Church; sister, Jennifer Jarels (Wesley); nephews, John Wesley and Jesse Lee Jarels. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Cody and Sophia Hornsby, Emma and Mahala Brock and Bailey Souder of Covington, Ky. Philip was born in Radford, Va. in 1960 and graduated from Blacksburg High School. After leaving Blacksburg, he spent 22 years in his beloved city of Cincinnati before returning to Blacksburg in 2010. He studied at Kentucky Christian College and studied writing and world history at Thomas Moore College, Cincinnati. Philip was an Appalachian Inspirational poet and novelist. He possessed a passionate love for books, scripture and history. He was a member of Appalachian Writers Guild, founded Appalachian Outlaw poetry group, and did a weekly podcast of poetry reading on Speak Easy Cafe open mic radio. He was also a reknowned member of international poetry groups. His many published books speak of his brilliance, deep faith in God and love of family. Philip loved and was a confidant to many friends, and he cherished his furry companions, Angel, Bootsie, and Callie. His greatest joy in life was riding his motorcycle of which he was unable physically to do in the last few years. Philip was a member of Alleghany Christian Church, Christiansburg, Va. He was very loved by his family and we will miss him deeply. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make any contributions please consider Alleghany Christian Church, Christiansburg and /or Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
As VHSL ponders fall sports, 'anything's possible at this point'
-
Watch Now: Gov. Northam says Lee statue on Monument Avenue to be removed as soon as possible
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.