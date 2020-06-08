June 5, 2020 Philip Kent Church, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Murry and Erma Hunter, Dennis and Artie Church; and Brad Adkins whom he loved like a son; and many other beloved family members. Phil is survived by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Church; sister, Jennifer Jarels (Wesley); nephews, John Wesley and Jesse Lee Jarels. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Cody and Sophia Hornsby, Emma and Mahala Brock and Bailey Souder of Covington, Ky. Philip was born in Radford, Va. in 1960 and graduated from Blacksburg High School. After leaving Blacksburg, he spent 22 years in his beloved city of Cincinnati before returning to Blacksburg in 2010. He studied at Kentucky Christian College and studied writing and world history at Thomas Moore College, Cincinnati. Philip was an Appalachian Inspirational poet and novelist. He possessed a passionate love for books, scripture and history. He was a member of Appalachian Writers Guild, founded Appalachian Outlaw poetry group, and did a weekly podcast of poetry reading on Speak Easy Cafe open mic radio. He was also a reknowned member of international poetry groups. His many published books speak of his brilliance, deep faith in God and love of family. Philip loved and was a confidant to many friends, and he cherished his furry companions, Angel, Bootsie, and Callie. His greatest joy in life was riding his motorcycle of which he was unable physically to do in the last few years. Philip was a member of Alleghany Christian Church, Christiansburg, Va. He was very loved by his family and we will miss him deeply. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make any contributions please consider Alleghany Christian Church, Christiansburg and /or Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

