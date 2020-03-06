March 4, 2020 Billy E. Chumbley, 74, of Troutville, Va., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Chumbley and Sarah Pose; and brother, Sammy Chumbley. Billy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Correll Chumbley; children, Alisha Michelle Howell (Eric), Ronnie Divers (Sharon), Shannon Chumbley and Sean Chumbley; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Susie Thompson, Regina Kesling and Kitty Tabor; and very special friends, Gerald and Cindy Harris. He was President and CEO of Vinton Scrap Metal Inc. from 1976 until 2012. Billy was also President at Millennium Homebuyers since 2013. He was an avid classic car enthusiast. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastors Paul Stover and Brian Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to a local church or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

