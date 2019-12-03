March 17, 1930 December 1, 2019 Carrie Mae Sowder Chocklett, 89, of Botetourt, Va., died peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was co-owner of E.C. Chocklett Concrete and Pottery for over 40 years. Carrie served on the church board for several years. She was a lifetime member of First Church of The Brethren. She was born on March 17, 1930, to the late Theo A. and Ethel Sowder and was also preceded in death by her brother, William Sowder. She will be sadly missed by son and daughter-in-law, David and Ronda; daughter, Janice; son and daughter-in- law, Michael and Lisa; nine grandchildren, Angie, Brian, Nikki, Kalvin, Jaren, Jesse, Matt, Kyle, and Amanda; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hayley, Jalen, and Jordan; and brother, Edward Sowder. The family would like to thank First Church of the Brethren Pastor Dava Hensley and the Women's Fellowship for their visits and cards and to Tina Smith with her loving care of our mother. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Dava Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.