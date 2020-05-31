May 27, 2020 Sheila M. Chitwood, 74, of Roanoke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John T. Chitwood II; parents, Eugene Nelson and Anita Reardon, and sister, Susan Schneider. She leaves three cherished children, Daunielle McNeil and husband, Roy of Shrewsbury, Mass., Charlene Shepherd of Roanoke, Va., and Todd Barry of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Allysa and Tyler McNeil, David (Mitchell) Shepherd and Ryan Turner, and Tori and Taj Barry; great-grandchild, Nicklous Shepherd; sisters, Patricia Bartlett of Fla., Bonnie Lusignan of Mass., Dolly Tagan of Mass.; and brother, Gaynor Reardon of Maine. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews and numerous stepchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by many, Including her best friend and neighbor, Sandy Hamilton. Sheila was born in Clinton, Mass. and raised in Marlborough, Mass., graduating with Marlborough High School Class of 1963. Relocating to Roanoke, Va. in 1981, where she owned and operated Sheila's Café in downtown Roanoke for more than 20 years. The last ten years of her journey, she was a devoted, active member and follower of Bill W., that she truly cherished. Her passions include reading Danielle Steele, doing Puzzle's and dressing to the nines every day. She had an incredible sense of fashion, even in her final days she would be planning her outfits and getting her hair done. She loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed preparing treats to bring to weekly meetings and celebrating special milestones. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Chaplain Candy Tharp officiating. Visitation will follow until 6 p.m. Online condolences and a live webcast may be found at www.lotzfurneralhomevinton.com
