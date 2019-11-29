CHITWOOD, Laurie Ann Pickeral November 27, 1974 - November 26, 2019 Laurie Ann Pickeral Chitwood, 44, of Moneta was called home by her Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1974 in Rocky Mount, Virginia. She was the daughter of mother, Bonnie David Pickeral and late father, Dennis Pickeral. Laurie was an extraordinary wife to her husband, Brian Chitwood and mother to her son, Taylor Chitwood and daughter, Emily Chitwood. You could always find her in the kitchen making delicious food, or out supporting her husband and children in everything they did. She was very involved in not only her son and daughter's lives, but her community as well. She never met a stranger and constantly put her heart out for those who needed it. Her workplace, HTF Mechanical Services, was always a second home for her. She was a lifetime member of Christian Fellowship Church. Laurie is survived by her husband, Brian Chitwood; son, Taylor Chitwood (and Layura Henley); daughter, Emily Chitwood; mother, Bonnie David Pickeral; brother, Jeremy Pickeral; mother and father-in-law, Billie and Sharon Chitwood; sister and brother-in-law, Brooke and Donald Aheron; many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; her beloved cat, "Pokey"; and her eight closest friends, Lisa, Daryle, Michelle, Shannon, Tanya, Kira, Nina and Renee. Funeral services will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 with Pastor Michael Finley officiating. Interment will follow in David Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

