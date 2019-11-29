CHITWOOD, Laurie Ann Pickeral November 27, 1974 - November 26, 2019 Laurie Ann Pickeral Chitwood, 44, of Moneta was called home by her Heavenly Father on November 26, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1974 in Rocky Mount, Virginia. She was the daughter of mother, Bonnie David Pickeral and late father, Dennis Pickeral. Laurie was an extraordinary wife to her husband, Brian Chitwood and mother to her son, Taylor Chitwood and daughter, Emily Chitwood. You could always find her in the kitchen making delicious food, or out supporting her husband and children in everything they did. She was very involved in not only her son and daughter's lives, but her community as well. She never met a stranger and constantly put her heart out for those who needed it. Her workplace, HTF Mechanical Services, was always a second home for her. She was a lifetime member of Christian Fellowship Church. Laurie is survived by her husband, Brian Chitwood; son, Taylor Chitwood (and Layura Henley); daughter, Emily Chitwood; mother, Bonnie David Pickeral; brother, Jeremy Pickeral; mother and father-in-law, Billie and Sharon Chitwood; sister and brother-in-law, Brooke and Donald Aheron; many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; her beloved cat, "Pokey"; and her eight closest friends, Lisa, Daryle, Michelle, Shannon, Tanya, Kira, Nina and Renee. Funeral services will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 with Pastor Michael Finley officiating. Interment will follow in David Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.