February 1, 2020 "In the end, death came as a friend…" ~ Winston Churchill Mom is now resting in peace after her 92-year journey on this earth. Irene "Rene" Morris Chitwood, of Rocky Mount, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, Thomas Dorie Chitwood; parents, John and Ossie Morris; brothers, Warren, Ed "Smokey," Bob, Brady, and Glen Morris; and sisters, Mary Olt and Christine "Chris" Jamison. "Rene" was a member of Gogginsville United Methodist Church and loved to play golf. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Dooley (Joe); grandson, Jeffrey Taylor (Kelly) all of Rocky Mount; stepson, B.J. Dooley; and two granddaughters, Madison and Mariah Dooley. Funeral services will be conducted at Gogginsville United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the Rev. Kathryn Budzik officiating. Interment will follow in High Street Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gogginsville United Methodist Church, 111 Gogginsville Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Breaking
Chitwood, Irene Morris
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Chitwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.