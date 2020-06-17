June 13, 2020 Sheldon Ray "Chip" Chittum, 61, of Roanoke passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter G. and Alice Montgomery Chittum; brother, Alan Chittum; and sisters, Nancy Krebs and Kathleen Bunnell; and his pet, Max. Chip was a graduate of Natural Bridge High School. He was a member of the Church of God, and was employed by Coca Cola. Surviving are his wife, Faye Chittum; sons, Craig (Nikki) Chittum, Brandon (Kristi) Chittum; and Ridge Mays; seven grandchildren; brother, Hunter G. "Buster" (Gloria) Chittum; sisters, Betty Chittum and Cindy (Landon) Camper; and his best K-9 friend, Cody. A celebration of Chip's life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastors Billy Cox and Connie Wilson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707

