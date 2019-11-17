Chittum Lewis McKinley December 9, 1942 November 15, 2019 Lewis McKinley Chittum 76, of Buena Vista, born December 9, 1942 passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Bruce Chittum; mother, Lillian Dunn Chittum; four brothers, Bill Chittum, Earl Chittum, Willy Chittum and Buzzy Chittum; and four sisters, Charlotte Stinnett, Minnie Coleman, June Garrett-Davidson, and Verna May (Susie) Chittum. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Chittum; daughter, Lorrie Smals and Timmy Jenkins; son, Nickie Chittum and wife, Shelley; two grandchildren, Jessica Chittum and Daniel Kelly, and Arianna West; three great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, JB, and Tinsley; four sisters, Cora Roberts, Doris Jean Miller, Linda Anderson, Cathrine Doyle and brother-in-law, Ralph Stinnett. Lewis also has many nieces and nephews. There will be a family and friends visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, family ask donations be made to Parkinson's research or to Rockbridge Area Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.