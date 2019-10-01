May 28, 1935 September 29, 2019 Billy Lee Chittum, 84, of Roanoke, Va., died on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1935, son of the late Clarence E. and Mildred Stanley Chittum. Billy was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Louise Gallion Chittum; and sister, Joyce Chittum Martin. After serving in the United States Army, Billy worked for 30+ years in the customer service department and retired from General Electric Corporation. Billy is survived by his sister, Trudy C. Wimmer and husband, Ron; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Chittum and wife, Barbara; sister, Shirley C. Noell and husband, Ron; and a number of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staffs of Harmony Collections Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for wonderful and compassionate care. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

