June 13, 2020 Oscar Henry Chisom Sr., 81, of Roanoke was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his family, following several months of declining health. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nettie Chisom; brother and sister, Russell Chisom and Doris Moore. He retired in 2001 from Mechanical Development, Salem, Va., with 34 years of service. Oscar loved spending time with his family and friends and going on vacation to the beach, but his real passion was playing pool and cards with his son and grandson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Margie R. Chisom; daughter and son, Debbie Chisom and Oscar "Pete" Chisom Jr.; sister, Juliann Witt; and a grandson, Jonathan Chisom. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of Oscar's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Chisom, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.