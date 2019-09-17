CHISM Howard Ugean September 14, 2019 Howard Ugean Chism, 73, departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Ferrum, Va. His funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church. The viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the funeral services following at 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.