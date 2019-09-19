CHINAULT JR., Lawrence Roosevelt March 6, 1952 - September 17, 2019 Lawrence (Teddy) Roosevelt Chinault Jr., 87, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 28 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hattie Chinault; wife, Betty Jean Chinault; and son, Rockie Allen Chinault. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Donnie Lee and Sandra Chinault of Indian Valley; three grandsons and two granddaughters; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Audie Chinault of Dublin, Clarence and Mary Chinault of Radford, and Raymond Chinault of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bonds officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Thornspring UMC Cemetery in Pulaski County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the New Hope Church of God Youth Fellowship Fund. The Chinault family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.