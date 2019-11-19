CHILDRESS SR. Irvin Daniel June 28, 1934 November 15, 2019 Irvin Daniel Childress Sr., 85, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Friday, November 15, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving wife, Mary Childress; three devoted daughters, Dr. Belinda C. (Eugene) Anderson, of Virginia Beach, Va., Shelia C. Tinsley and Nancy (Rev. Paul) Andrews; two devoted sons, Irvin (Sandra) Childress Jr. and David (Adrienne) Childress of Richmond, Va.; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Childress; a host of loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Wednesday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

