February 27, 1936 January 23, 2020 Peggy Farmer Childress, 83, of Fairlawn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 27, 1936 in Pulaski, Va. She was a member of Rockford UM Church. Peggy loved her family and in her later years enjoyed gardening, quilting, and working in her flower beds. Left to honor Peggy and remember her love are Peggy's four children, Terry (Steve) Edwards, Mark (Susan Byrd) Childress, William Childress, and Melinda (Tim) Mannon; six grandchildren, Jami Massjouni and John Edwards, Season Childress and Whitney Jackson, Gage and Parker Mannon and Sarah Chrisley; 10 great-grandchildren; two loving sisters, Betty Radford and Linda Hall; many nieces, nephews and a special neighbor, June Hollandsworth; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Clyde Charlie Childress; parents, H. R. and Edith Farmer; her sister, Shirley Meador; and her brother, H. R. Farmer Jr. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Ginny Tompkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Rockford UMC, 6867 Viscoe Road, Radford, VA 24141. The Childress family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Childress, Peggy Farmer
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Jan 27
Entombment
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:00PM
Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum
5555 Lee Highway
Dublin, VA 24084
