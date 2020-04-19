April 18, 2020 On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Allen Branch Childress, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, left us to join his Heavenly Father. He passed away at his home surrounded by family. Allen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a lifelong employee of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He held numerous positions over his career, notably Assistant Vice President of Coal Marketing and Assistant Vice President of the National Customer Service Center, which he developed and implemented for Norfolk Southern. Allen returned to his hometown of Roanoke in 1994 and retired from Norfolk Southern in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents, Branch Singleton and Frances Childress, and survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Amarilis Childress; his son, Allen Childress Jr. and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Allen III and Jaclyn; his daughter, Monique Fortunato and husband, Edward; and grandchildren, Isabella and Edward. A lifelong adventurer, Allen loved traveling the world with the love of his life Ama, racing cars, scuba diving and flying planes. A special thanks to all of his friends and care givers for their faithful love and support. His family will be holding a private home ceremony in their gardens followed by a memorial service at St. John Lutheran Church at a time to be determined, officiated by Pastor Mark Graham. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen CHILDRESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.