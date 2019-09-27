CHEWNING Kenneth September 25, 2019 Kenneth (KC) Chewning, 80, of Vinton, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton. For more information please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

