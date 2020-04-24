April 22, 2020 Janie S. Chewning, 84, of Vinton, Virginia, celebrated her first day in Heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with her beloved husband of 65 years, Clarence "Dick", after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Christine Brown St.Clair; and three brothers, Alton, Kenneth and Aubrey St.Clair. She was a local realtor for 25 years. Janie and Gene retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for several years where they were highly active in the community. Eventually they moved back to Vinton where she was involved in Bonsack Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bridge. Janie is survived by her son, Gene Chewning (Cindy); three grandsons, Jason Chewning (Kristen), Gary Janney, and Brian Janney (Shannon); and great-grandchildren, her little angel, Payton "Miss P," Tanner, Ryland, Addison and Ashton; sister, Annie Pollard; brothers, Mack St.Clair and Marshall St.Clair (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Nancy Thompson, Shirley Chewning, Bootie Chewning and Joan St.Clair; and numerous other family members and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home, especially Mia, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Robert G. Moore officiate and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
LewisGale employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Former Tech QB Ryan Willis reveals injuries turned 2019 into ‘worst-case scenario’ as he eyes NFL
-
Botetourt County schools superintendent submits resignation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.