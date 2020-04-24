April 22, 2020 Janie S. Chewning, 84, of Vinton, Virginia, celebrated her first day in Heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with her beloved husband of 65 years, Clarence "Dick", after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Christine Brown St.Clair; and three brothers, Alton, Kenneth and Aubrey St.Clair. She was a local realtor for 25 years. Janie and Gene retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for several years where they were highly active in the community. Eventually they moved back to Vinton where she was involved in Bonsack Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bridge. Janie is survived by her son, Gene Chewning (Cindy); three grandsons, Jason Chewning (Kristen), Gary Janney, and Brian Janney (Shannon); and great-grandchildren, her little angel, Payton "Miss P," Tanner, Ryland, Addison and Ashton; sister, Annie Pollard; brothers, Mack St.Clair and Marshall St.Clair (Joyce); sisters-in-law, Nancy Thompson, Shirley Chewning, Bootie Chewning and Joan St.Clair; and numerous other family members and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home, especially Mia, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Robert G. Moore officiate and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

