November 12, 2019 Barbara Ann Chewning, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Millie Cuddy; husband, Norman Eugene Pressley; son, Rodney Franklin Edwards; and siblings, Charlie Price, Ed Price, Jim Price, Mary Price, Reena Price and Julian Price. Surviving to cherish Barbara's memory are her children, Barbara Dawn Craft, Christopher Allen Pressley and James Norman Pressley; stepson, Dennis Lynn Edwards; grandchildren, Shannon Edwards, Jennifer Edwards, Jerrod Edwards, Bonnie Vellejo and Clay Pressley; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed reading, especially the bible and loved dogs. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Chaplain Gary Kingery officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

